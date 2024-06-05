Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Bollywood disruptor to politics: Kangana Ranaut gears up for new innings in Parliament

On Tuesday, when trends indicated she was going to win her election, the four-time National Award winner said, "Heartfelt gratitude to all the people of Mandi for this love and trust... This victory belongs to all of you, this is the victory of your trust in Prime Minister Modi and BJP, this is the victory of Sanatan and in the honour of Mandi."

Soon after, she said, 'Mandi ki sansad.'

The Queen star was not the only actor seeking votes. Along with her were fellow BJP debutant Ramayan star Arun Govil, elected from Meerut, two-time Mathura MP Hema Malini, and TMC’s candidate Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol.