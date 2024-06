Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Kangana to Ayushman, list of celebrities who voted in Phase 7 of polls

The seventh and last phase of voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections came to an end on Saturday. As many as 57 Lok Sabha seats across seven states and one Union Territory went to polls in the ultimate phase. Celebrities also took part in the festival of democracy and exercised their franchise by voting at their respective booths. Celebrities who voted in the last phase of the elections included BJP's Mandi candidate and actress Kangana Ranaut, actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Mithun Chakraborty. Check out the list of celebrities who voted in the phase 7 of polls.