Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Full list of states & seats going to polls in Phase 6 on May 25

The festival of democracy has reached its business end with Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha Elections to take place on Saturday, May 25.

The sixth and seventh phases of this seven-phased mega-event are scheduled on May 25 and June 1, with the results set to be announced on June 4.

As many as 58 constituencies spread across 6 states and 2 UTs will vote in the sixth phase of polls.

But what are the states and UTs going to polls in phase 6? Let's take a look: