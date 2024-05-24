Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | God doesn't send people to stage riots or spread lies, Mamata's jibe at PM over 'sent by God' comment

The chief minister’s remark came in the backdrop of PM Modi’s interview to a national TV channel where he reportedly said, “Until my mother was alive, I used to think I was born biologically. After her demise, when I look at my experiences, I am convinced that I was sent by God. This strength is not from my body. It has been given to me by God. That's why God also gave me the ability, strength, pure-heartedness, and inspiration to do this. I'm nothing but an instrument that God has sent.”

Banerjee further ridiculed Modi for BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra’s controversial remark about Lord Jagannath being a “devotee of the prime minister”, which Patra had later retracted.

"If Lord Jagannath is a devotee of Modi babu as claimed by his workers, then shouldn’t we build a temple in his name, offer pujas and prasad before his photo and engage a priest for him? We can do all that, but he shouldn’t play politics by saying such things," Banerjee said.