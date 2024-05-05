Lok Sabha Elections 2024: High-voltage and emotional campaign ends in Baramati

Mumbai/Baramati: As the high-voltage campaign drew to a close for the 11 seats of Maharashtra on Sunday, veteran politician Sharad Pawar made an emotional appeal in the family bastion of Baramati saying that he would always stand by the people even as his rebel nephew and deputy chief minister left no stones unturned to target him politically.

Baramati in Pune district goes to polls on Tuesday, where the main fight is between Sharad Pawar’s daughter and three-time sitting MP Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar, who is making her political debut.

Both sides, the NCP, now controlled by Ajit Pawar and NCP (SP), spearheaded by Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule, staged a massive show of strength in Baramati.

At the closing rally of NCP (SP), Sharad Pawar’s grand-nephew and Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar broke down.

However, Ajit Pawar, in the NCP rally, mocked him.