Lok Sabha Elections 2024: High voter turnout reflects people's anger against abrogation of Article 370: Mehbooba Mufti

Rajouri/Jammu: People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti claimed on Monday that the high voter turnout in Kashmir in the fourth and fifth phases of polling for the ongoing Lok Sabha election is reflective of people's anger against the BJP-led centre for abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcating the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories.

She said the voters, especially youngsters, want to convey a message to New Delhi through their ballots rather than using stones or guns.

On May 13, the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency recorded about 38 per cent polling, the second highest in a few decades, while Baramulla on Monday recorded an all-time-high voter turnout of 59 per cent.

"People are angry (with this government) for the 2019 development. They firmly believe that we are living in a democracy and can convey our message through ballots that what was done in 2019 was not acceptable to us," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister told reporters on the sidelines of a roadshow in Rajouri district.