Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Himachal Pradesh's young voters weigh 'dictatorship' versus 'unstable coalition' choice, prioritise education, jobs

Rohit, a first-year student who will exercise his franchise for the first time said, "The BJP government has become arrogant, constitutional institutions are being misused and voting for Modi would imply (supporting) a dictatorial government. On the other hand, going in favour of I.N.D.I.A. bloc would mean (favouring) a coalition and unstable government, which is again not good for the country."

The performance of the past ten years of the BJP-led Central government evoked mixed response among the first-time voters with some lauding the tenure of the previous government, while others being critical of its functioning.