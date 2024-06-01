Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Horses, ropeways & wheelchairs drove these committed voters to polling booths in Phase 7; See pics

People were seen crossing rapids using a ropeway to cast their vote at a polling station in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.
Voters show their inked fingers as they ride a boat to cross the Ganga river after casting votes.
In Himachal Pradesh's Tashigang, the world's highest polling station, people were seen walking up a hill in their traditional attire to vote in the polls.
Physically disabled voters show their inked fingers after casting their votes.
An elderly voter being helped by her relative at a polling station.
Published 01 June 2024, 16:03 IST