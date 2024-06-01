Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Horses, ropeways & wheelchairs drove these committed voters to polling booths in Phase 7; See pics

As the polling for the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha Elections took place on Saturday, there were many voters who braved personal inconvenience to ensure they cast their votes like they had been doing for many elections before 2024. Take a look.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 June 2024, 16:03 IST
Last Updated : 01 June 2024, 16:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
People were seen crossing rapids using a ropeway to cast their vote at a polling station in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.

People were seen crossing rapids using a ropeway to cast their vote at a polling station in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Voters show their inked fingers as they ride a boat to cross the Ganga river after casting votes.

Voters show their inked fingers as they ride a boat to cross the Ganga river after casting votes.

Credit: PTI Photo

In Himachal Pradesh's Tashigang, the world's highest polling station, people were seen walking up a hill in their traditional attire to vote in the polls.

In Himachal Pradesh's Tashigang, the world's highest polling station, people were seen walking up a hill in their traditional attire to vote in the polls.

Credit: PTI Photo

Physically disabled voters show their inked fingers after casting their votes.

Physically disabled voters show their inked fingers after casting their votes.

Credit: PTI Photo

An elderly voter being helped by her relative at a polling station.

An elderly voter being helped by her relative at a polling station.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 June 2024, 16:03 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT