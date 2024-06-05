Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How BJP lost the plot in Uttar Pradesh?

Lucknow: BJP had claimed that it would win all the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh but the results were just the opposite.

The saffron party managed to win only 32 seats while its allies won three. The I.N.D.I.A alliance, on the other hand won 44 seats surprising the political pundits.

The loss in UP came as a shock for the saffron party, whose top leaders, including prime minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressed scores of election rallies across the state.

According to the political experts, BJP was banking heavily on the Ram Temple issue and the perceived popularity of Modi and Adityanath but the results proved otherwise.

‘’Many senior state BJP leaders talked about changing the constitution if the party got 400 plus seats in the LS polls…..it sent a wrong message to the Dalits and the OBCs,’’ said veteran political analyst J P Shukla while speaking to DH here.

Shukla said that a section of the Dalit and non-Yadav OBC voters supported the I.N.D.I.A alliance in the polls as they feared that the BJP could change the Constitution and scrap reservation for them.