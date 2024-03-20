Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to cast your vote without a voter ID

With the nation set to exercise its fundamental right to vote from April 19, there may be various queries and confusion regarding misplaced voter IDs, incomplete poll booth checks, along with other things.
If you are among those who do not possess a physical copy of your voter ID card, you will still be able to cast your vote, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s guidelines.
How to register as new voter?
In order yo cast your vote, first you need to make to sure that your name is included in the electoral rolls.
- General Voters need to fill Form 6 . This is only for the Registration of new voters.
- Overseas Voter need to fill form 6A .
How to cast your vote without a voter ID?
Remembering your EPIC (Election Photo Identity Card) number is not required on the day of voting.
If you don't possess a physical copy of your voter ID card, here is a list of various documents and ID proofs that you can use instead:
PAN card
Aadhaar Card
Driving License
Passport
Passbook with your photograph issued by a bank or post office
Pension document for retired personnel
Service ID card issued by a state/central government or a PSU including MGNREGA job card
Health insurance smart card issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment
When is polling scheduled?
543 seats of Lok Sabha will undergo polls from April 19. Voting is scheduled to happen in 7 phases— April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.
Nearly 97 crore people are eligible to vote in the upcoming polls which will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi trying to return for a third term while the opposition tries to provide an alternative to the voters.
(Published 20 March 2024, 05:26 IST)