Lok Sabha elections 2024: How to use postal ballots to cast votes?

Lok Sabha election 2024 will be held in seven-phases from April 19, and will conclude on June 4 with counting of votes and result announcement.

Let's understand how postal ballots are used for casting votes:

Media persons, essential service workers, senior citizens over the age of 80, Covid-19 patients, and persons with disabilities can use this mode of voting, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to the ECI, “under the absentee category, people above 80 years of age, Covid positive patients, physically disabled and essential service providers (like railways, postal service etc.) can download the 12D form from the ECI website or receive a copy of the same from booth level officer (BLO). After filling it correctly, the 12D form should be submitted with the BLO within five days of notification of polls."