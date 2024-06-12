Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | I planned for A-plus BJP but got B-minus BJP campaign, says Gaurav Gogoi

New Delhi: Gaurav Gogoi is clear about the recipe for his landmark victory from Jorhat in Assam in the Lok Sabha elections: he expected an A-plus opposition but encountered a B-minus rival campaign. To top it, he says, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charisma and campaign had little impact.

Thrown into the deep end into an unfamiliar and newly-reorganised constituency with only one month to campaign, nobody had given the young Congress star much chance to win. But he took everyone by surprise— admirers as well as detractors, by winning the seat with a margin of 1.44 lakh votes. His was one of only three victories for the Congress party in the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The BJP won nine.

In an interaction with PTI editors at the news agency's headquarters, Gogoi said people also found in the Congress a credible platform to vent their anger against the BJP rule, both at the state and national levels.

"In Assam, I saw a very dispirited and weak campaign by the BJP. I was expecting a much more forceful, meaningful, impactful campaign from the BJP and my planning was for that. I planned for an A-plus BJP but I got a B-minus BJP campaign," the Congress leader said.