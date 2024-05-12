Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'I will quit politics, start selling nuts if i lose', vows Adhir Ranjan as TMC looks to wrest Baharampur seat

Baharampur: “I grew up amongst you. How can I talk about politics here?” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says as he starts addressing the crowd that had waited for him patiently for more than two hours at Gorabazar Nimtala in Baharampur.

He pauses for a while to let the cheers subside and then points at a corner of the crossing and says: “We used to spend time at a tea stall there.” The audience bursts into laughter as the 68-year-old president of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee narrates how he and his friends used to take advantage of the naivety of the owner of a local eatery to have snacks in the evening without paying the bill in full.

Baharampur has both been 'janambhoomi' and 'karambhoomi' for Chowdhury, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from the constituency five times in a row since 1999. But he now faces tough challenges in his bid for a sixth term as a parliamentarian because West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, his bête noire in the state politics for years, has brought in cricket legend Yusuf Pathan from Gujarat to contest as her Trinamool Congress’s candidate against him.

This is the first time in the past 25 years that Chowdhury has a Muslim as his main rival in the elections. The Muslims account for over 50% of the electorate in the constituency and the TMC hopes that its candidate will take away a significant chunk of the vote bank that the “Robinhood of Baharampur” has been relying on.

Baharampur is not an exception to the story of the sagging fortune of the Congress in West Bengal. Chowdhury had won in 2019, but his vote share had dropped by over 5.07% to 45.47%, while his long-time lieutenant Apurba Sarkar a.k.a. David, who quit the Congress to join the TMC in 2018, had secured 39.26% votes, thus registering a 19.61% rise in the vote share of Mamata Banerjee’s party. The TMC also won six of the seven assembly segments of the parliamentary constituency in the state elections in 2021, while the BJP won one.