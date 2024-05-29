Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | If BJP wins LS polls, it will bring new law to snatch farmers' lands: Akhilesh

He pointed out that the BJP leaders seeking votes for the party to retain power at the Centre are the 'same people who brought the black farm laws to take away the lands of farmers.' "The black laws were repealed only after the protest of farmers who united against it. The black laws have been repealed but we need to remain alert. If they come back to power, they will bring a similar law to encroach the land of farmer and adivasis," Yadav said.