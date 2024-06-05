Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | In first polls after split, CM Shinde's Sena wins 7 of 15 seats it contested; loses 2 in Mumbai

Shinde's next challenge will be the crucial assembly polls slated for later this year which will decide which faction is the 'real' Shiv Sena post the 2022 split in the party -- one controlled by him or his arch rival Uddhav Thackeray.