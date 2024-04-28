Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In Kashmir, use of children as political pawns go unchecked; Activists call for accountability

Srinagar: Aisha, a bright-eyed girl with dreams as vast as the Kashmir Valley itself, recently found herself unwittingly thrust into the political limelight. At just 15 years of age, she was among the many children allegedly coerced into participating in an election rally of an influential leader.

Her innocence was overshadowed by the weight of banners and slogans she carried, unaware of the political machinations at play. The colorful posters she held aloft seemed to mock her, as if taunting her with the betrayal of her childhood.

The story of 16-year-old Faizan is similar. He has been putting banners and posters of a political party in Srinagar and its adjoining areas.

Aisha, Faizan and the other children, who are being used as pawns by the politicians, remain the silent witnesses to the darker side of politics. Their innocence is being tarnished, their trust betrayed.