Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In Maharashtra, majority women candidates in fray hail from dynasties

Mumbai: Whether it is Supriya Sule or Sunetra Pawar or for that matter Navneet Rana and Pankaja Munde - majority of the prominent woman candidates in Maharashtra are linked to political families and dynasties.

The biggest battle involving two ladies is being seen in Baramati, where veteran politician Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule of NCP (SP) is pitted against her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar, the wife of her cousin Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President.

In Osmanabad, Sunetra Pawar’s step brother Padmasinh Patil’s daughter-in-law Archana Patil, was inducted into NCP and is contesting against her husband and BJP MLA Rana Jagjitsinh Patil’s cousin Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, who is with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).