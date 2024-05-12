Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In MP's Ratlam, Congress pitches jobs while BJP rides on Modi image

Ratlam (MP): “I am going to Mumbai for construction work, there is no job in our place,” says Rama Baiga, waiting for a train at Ratlam railway station.

Native of Bajna in Ratlam district, the 26-year-old says he has been working in Mumbai for the past four years.

Like Baiga, many tribal youths from Ratlam and Jhabua districts are at the railway station to catch a train to either go to Mumbai or cities in Gujarat.