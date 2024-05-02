Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | In uncharted waters post Article 370 abrogation, NC & PDP go soft on demands for autonomy, self-rule

Srinagar: With the dust settling after the abrogation of Article 370, the longstanding platforms of ‘internal autonomy’ and ‘self-rule’ for Jammu and Kashmir, once pillars of the National Conference (NC) and People's Democratic Party's (PDP) political ideologies, now lay in ruins.

The whispers of change echo through the once unshakeable bastions of the NC and the People's Democratic Party (PDP). In the run-up to the first major election post the abrogation of the special status for the erstwhile state under Article 370, the NC and PDP have embarked on a journey of reinvention, with their goalposts shifting.

During the ongoing election campaigning, the two most influential parties in Kashmir’s political landscape now talk about the restoration of Article 370, but only in hushed voices. The NC and PDP find themselves navigating uncharted waters with their once unassailable positions now under scrutiny.