Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Independent MP Vishal Patil extends support to Congress

New Delhi: Vishal Patil, a Congress rebel who won as an independent in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections from Maharashtra, on Thursday announced support for Congress and I.N.D.I.A. bloc after a meeting with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Patil, the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Vasantdada Patil, won the Lok Sabha election from the Sangli seat. He had contested as an independent candidate after Sangli was allotted to the Shiv Sena (UBT) in the seat-sharing arrangements in Maharashtra.

He defeated BJP's Sanjaya 'Kaka' Patil by over one lakh votes while pushing Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Chandrahar Patil to third position. While Vishal Patil garnered 5.71 lakh votes, the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate got only 60,860 votes.