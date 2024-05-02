Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'INDI alliance's intention very dangerous': PM Modi attacks Congress over 'vote jihad' in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: After claiming that the Congress and its partners would "distribute wealth of the country to infiltrators", and that the Congress should give in writing that it won't provide reservation to Muslims on the basis of religion if it came to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched yet another attack on the opposition over "vote jihad".
Referring to a poll speech by a senior Congress leader who appealed for "vote jihad" to defeat BJP, PM Modi said, "Friends, the strategy of INDI alliance has been exposed by one of its own leaders. INDI alliance is asking the Muslims for vote jihad. We had heard about love jihad... land jihad and now vote jihad. And that too has been said by a highly qualified Muslim family and not by anyone who has studied in Madrasa. The family belongs to a very senior office bearer of the Congress. Do you know the meaning of jihad... against whom jihad is carried out? INDI alliance has clearly said that all Muslims should vote unitedly."
He continued while addressing an election gathering in Anand, "INDI alliance has insulted the democracy and constitution by talking about vote jihad. Not a single leader of the Congress has opposed it... you all can understand how dangerous the intention of INDI alliance is."
The prime minister is on a two-day visit to his home state, where he is addressing six rallies, covering more than 11 Lok Sabha constituencies.
Referring to Pakistan, Modi said, "The country which used to export terrorism is now struggling to import flour, while the hands which had bombs are holding a begging bowl."
He added, "Look at the coincidence, Congress, which is weakening in India, is hard to be found even with the help of a microscope... the interesting thing is that while the Congress is dying here, Pakistan is crying. You must be aware that the Pakistani leader is praying for Congress victory so that Shehzada (Rahul Gandhi) can become the prime minister. Pakistan is desperate and we know that Congress is a fan of Pakistan."
Pm Modi was referring to former Pakistan minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, who had praised Rahul Gandhi on X.
