Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'INDI alliance's intention very dangerous': PM Modi attacks Congress over 'vote jihad' in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: After claiming that the Congress and its partners would "distribute wealth of the country to infiltrators", and that the Congress should give in writing that it won't provide reservation to Muslims on the basis of religion if it came to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched yet another attack on the opposition over "vote jihad".

Referring to a poll speech by a senior Congress leader who appealed for "vote jihad" to defeat BJP, PM Modi said, "Friends, the strategy of INDI alliance has been exposed by one of its own leaders. INDI alliance is asking the Muslims for vote jihad. We had heard about love jihad... land jihad and now vote jihad. And that too has been said by a highly qualified Muslim family and not by anyone who has studied in Madrasa. The family belongs to a very senior office bearer of the Congress. Do you know the meaning of jihad... against whom jihad is carried out? INDI alliance has clearly said that all Muslims should vote unitedly."