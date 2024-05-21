Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | I.N.D.I.A. bloc confident of stopping BJP from getting majority in polls, people fighting for us: Kharge

"Who started saying that to change the Constitution, we need a two-third majority and want 400-paar. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has also talked about reservation. They cannot take away what is written in the Constitution, but not implementing them. They want to change the Constitution, because they want to appoint their own and RSS people there, who are not even qualified. That is why we say that the BJP is not implementing what is written in the Constitution. "They do not even accept democracy, as they have toppled democratically-elected governments in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa. Where have they not done? They do not follow the democratic path and do not work as per the Constitution. That is why we call for saving the Constitution and democracy, as it will save everyone's fundamental rights," he noted.