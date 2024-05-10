Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders either out on bail, or in jail,' says J P Nadda in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: BJP president J P Nadda on Friday slammed the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc, calling its constituents 'corrupt' and said their leaders were 'either on bail or in jail.'

Nadda was addressing a rally here gathering support for party's Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon.

Slamming the previous UPA government at the Centre, Nadda said, "10 years ago, a common man used to think that nothing can change in India…. India used to be called a corrupt nation. But under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country's economy jumped from 11 position to fifth position," he said.