Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | I.N.D.I.A bloc must function cohesively both in Parliament and outside, says Kharge at CWC meet

New Delhi: Congress will soon hold review meetings to make "urgent remedial measures" in states where it did not perform to its strength, including in states that have "traditionally favoured" the party and where it won Assembly polls.

The party had not fared well in Karnataka and Telangana to the leadership's expectations while BJP gained in these states.

The announcement of holding series of state-specific meetings were made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at a meeting of the extended Congress Working Committee here to discuss election results.

Kharge acknowledged the "revival" of the party but highlighted the setbacks it received in some states where Congress was strong.

"While we celebrate the revival, we should pause a little as in some states we have not performed to our abilities and expectations. Further, we could not repeat our performance in states where we had previously done well in Vidhan Sabha elections and formed the government," he said.