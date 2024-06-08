Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | I.N.D.I.A bloc must function cohesively both in Parliament and outside, says Kharge at CWC meet

New Delhi: Congress will soon hold review meetings to make "urgent remedial measures" in states where it did not perform to its strength, including in states that have "traditionally favoured" the party and where it won Assembly polls.
The party had not fared well in Karnataka and Telangana to the leadership's expectations while BJP gained in these states.
The announcement of holding series of state-specific meetings were made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at a meeting of the extended Congress Working Committee here to discuss election results.
Kharge acknowledged the "revival" of the party but highlighted the setbacks it received in some states where Congress was strong.
"While we celebrate the revival, we should pause a little as in some states we have not performed to our abilities and expectations. Further, we could not repeat our performance in states where we had previously done well in Vidhan Sabha elections and formed the government," he said.
"We will soon be holding separate discussions on each such state. We have to take urgent remedial measures. These are states which have traditionally favoured congress, where we have opportunities which we have to harness not for our own advantage but for the benefit of our people," Kharge said.
On the results in which Congres bagged 99 seats, he said people have spoken against the dictatorial and anti-democratic ways of the ruling party.
"It is a decisive rejection of the politics of the last 10 years. Its rejection of the politics of divisiveness, hate and polarisation," he charged.
Acknowledging I.N.D.I.A bloc's performance, Kharge said each party played its designated role in different states, each party contributed to the other.
"Our determination is that the I.N.D.I.A group must continue. We must function cohesively and collectively both in parliament and outside," he asserted.
Kharge also highlighted Congress victory in Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, and Meghalaya. He said Congress has emerged as the single-largest party.
"People from all walks of life supported the congress party to save the country’s democracy and constitution. Other than this, we saw an increase in seats dominated by SC, ST, OBC, and Minority voters as well as in Rural areas. Going forward, we have to make our presence felt in urban areas as well," he added.
Published 08 June 2024, 08:21 IST