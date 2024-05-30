Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | I.N.D.I.A. bloc to pick PM within 48 hours, party with maximum seats 'natural claimant' to leadership: Jairam Ramesh

Asked about his assessment of the political situation on the ground after six phases of polls, Ramesh said, "I don't want to get into numbers but all I am saying is that we (I.N.D.I.A. bloc) will get a clear and decisive majority. 273 is a clear majority but it is not decisive. When I say clear and decisive, I mean well above 272 seats."

He claimed the 2004 result when the Congress won the polls to form an alliance government despite the BJP's "India shining" campaign, will repeat itself in 2024. Ramesh also claimed that the Congress will make "handsome gains" in Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra.