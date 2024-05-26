Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | I.N.D.I.A. bloc wants to turn country's majority community into second-class citizens: PM Modi

The SP and INDIA bloc are making castes fight among themselves so that they become weak, he alleged, adding this is being done 'to divert people's attention from the real issues'.

"Today, I have come to alert the people of Purvanchal and Ghosi about the big conspiracy of the INDI alliance," Modi said, and counted the grouping's three 'big conspiracies'.

"First, the people of INDI alliance will change the Constitution and write in it afresh that reservation should be given on the basis of religion in India. Second, these INDI people will end the reservation given to SC, ST, OBC. Third, they will give the entire reservation to Muslims on the basis of religion," Modi said.

He said, "A third method has been created to circumvent the OBC reservation. They are declaring Muslim castes as OBC overnight. Recently, the Calcutta High Court has rejected OBC reservation for 77 Muslim castes."

The prime minister went on add, "Today, the SP, Congress and the INDI people want to make the majority community in India second-class citizens."

He alleged those associated with the SP kept Purvanchal backward under a conspiracy and the people of the region will continue to punish them for this.