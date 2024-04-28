Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : I.N.D.I.A. bloc’s 7 among 12 sitting MLAs to contest LS polls from Jharkhand, BJP chooses 3

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey told PTI, “Several things are involved in the process of selecting a candidate for a particular seat, including feedback of party workers, winnability factor, and opinion of panchayat and block-level committees. After reviewing these factors, candidates were given tickets.”

Tulu Sarkar, a political observer and former head of the department of Political Science at Ranchi University, underscored the cautious approach of regional parties, which prefer familiar faces over newcomers in crucial electoral battles.