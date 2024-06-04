Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | India's neighbours congratulate Modi; UN chooses to wait till counting completion

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed victory for the National Democratic Alliance led by his Bharatiya Janata Party, leaders of India's neighbouring nations congratulated him, although the United Nations chose to wait for the vote-counting process to be complete.
“Congratulations Prime Minister Modi Ji @narendramodi on your laudable victory for a historic third term. Under your helm, the largest democracy will continue to achieve remarkable progress,” Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth posted on X. “Long live the Mauritius-India special relationship.”
Modi also received a congratulatory message from Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, aka 'Prachanda'. “Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on the electoral success of the BJP and the NDA in the Lok Sabha elections for the third consecutive term,” Dahal posted on X. “We are happy to note the successful completion of the world’s largest democratic exercise with the enthusiastic participation of the people of India.”
The prime minister also received a congratulatory letter from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh.
“I extend my warmest felicitations to the @BJP4India led NDA on its victory, demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of PM @narendramodi,” Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe posted on X. “As the closest neighbour Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with India.”
A spokesperson of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, however, turned down a request for comment. “We can't comment before all the counting is done, but congratulations to the people of India for the massive exercise of democracy,” she said.
Published 04 June 2024, 18:25 IST