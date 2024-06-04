Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | India's neighbours congratulate Modi; UN chooses to wait till counting completion

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed victory for the National Democratic Alliance led by his Bharatiya Janata Party, leaders of India's neighbouring nations congratulated him, although the United Nations chose to wait for the vote-counting process to be complete.

“Congratulations Prime Minister Modi Ji @narendramodi on your laudable victory for a historic third term. Under your helm, the largest democracy will continue to achieve remarkable progress,” Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth posted on X. “Long live the Mauritius-India special relationship.”