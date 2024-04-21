Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Intense battle in Kannur as Congress, CPI(M), and BJP vie for dominance

Hoping to retain the seat this time as well, the Congress has fielded Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief K Sudhakaran here. Considering his candidature in the seat, Sudhakaran had recently temporarily handed over his organizational responsibility to his party colleague M M Hassan.

Sudhakaran did not want to contest the elections this time, but he entered the fray as the party leadership felt that there was nobody who could ensure a win in Kannur for Congress other than him, the party's local strongman.

"I am confident about the win and am only bothered about bettering my majority," Sudhakaran, the sitting MP, told PTI during his campaign at Kandakassery near Payyavoor.

Sudhakaran, who has landed in controversies several times by his remarks supporting the BJP during the fight between the saffron party and the CPI(M) in the district, reiterated that the main enemy of Congress in Kerala is the Left party.

"They are the enemy number 1 in Kerala, and the BJP comes only second. The BJP has no strength in Kerala, and our main fight is against the LDF, against their politics of violence," Sudhakaran said.

The Congress, in their campaigns in Kerala, mainly focuses on criticizing the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government because of this, he added.

The 75-year-old Sudhakaran is the topmost leader who helped Congress sustain its presence in the CPI(M)-dominated Kannur politics and hopes that people will support him once again to get to the Parliament.

CPI(M), however, is not ready to let history bother them and has fielded M V Jayarajan, the Kannur district secretary of the party.

Campaigning at Aichery in Irikkur, Jayarajan was received by enthusiastic party workers with drum beatings and paper flower spray.