Bengaluru: Ahead of the counting of votes in the Lok Sabha elections, JD(S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy offered prayers at Gangadhareshwara temple here on Tuesday.

The JD(S) second-in-command, who contested from Mandya as an NDA candidate, also sought the blessings of the pontiff of the Adi Chunchanagiri Giri Shakha Math, Nirmalananda Natha Swami.