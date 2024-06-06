Lok Sabha Elections 2024: JD(U) lends unconditional support to BJP but wants 'rethink' on Agniveer scheme & special status for Bihar

Tyagi has also laid out another demand from his party for the Alliance -- Special Status for Bhar -- a demand that has also been echoed by the other key NDA ally Telugu Desam Party for Andhra Pradesh.

“There is no pre-condition; we have given unconditional support. Just that Bihar be given the special status ... this is something which we have in our heart,” Tyagi said.

On UCC, Tyagi said that the party stands by its submission to the Law Commission.

Tyagi also said that there is no opposition to the caste census from the BJP; the saffron party had taken on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for demanding a caste census during the Lok Sabha elections. “No party in the country has said no to caste-based census. Bihar has shown the path. The prime minister has not opposed it in the all-party delegation. Caste-based census is the call of the hour. We will pursue it,” Tyagi said.

Another demand of the JD(U) is early polls in Bihar, as the party is keen to cash in on the momentum in support for it in Bihar.