Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'Jungle Raj': BJP on clash between RJD, Congress workers during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's rally in Ranchi

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday took a swipe at the I.N.D.I.A. bloc over a clash during the opposition grouping's rally in Ranchi, calling it a display of 'Jungle Raj', and said workers of the opposition parties clashed because they have no common mission and vision for the country.

The BJP's reaction came after a clash took place reportedly between workers of the RJD and the Congress in the midst of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc's rally over the candidature of K N Tripathi from Chatra.

The Congress has named Tripathi as its candidate from the Lok Sabha seat.