Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jyotiraditya Scindia's campaign sees wife, son join in to highlight family's 'public service'

Bhopal: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is BJP's candidate from Guna-Shivpuri constituency. The election for this seat is scheduled to take place in the 3rd phase along with 8 more Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh on April 7. Other seats include Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Rajgarh, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal and Betul.

The Guna seat is considered as the pocket borough of the erstwhile Scindia rulers, with successive leaders from the royal family, starting from 'Rajmata' Vijayaraje Scindia to Madhavrao Scindia and now, Jyotiraditya Scindia.