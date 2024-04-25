Lok Sabha Elections 2024: K P Nanjundi joins Congress

Bengaluru: A day after resigning as BJP MLC, Vishwakarma community leader K P Nanjundi joined Congress on Wednesday. Nanjundi was inducted into the party by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Nanjundi, the owner of a popular jewellery shop, was earlier with Congress until he moved to BJP in 2017. He lamented that the BJP did not make use of him and that he felt neglected. Karnataka has around 40 lakh people of Vishwakarma community.