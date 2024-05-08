Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: K S Eshwarappa files complaint against Raghavendra

DHNS
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 23:05 IST
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 23:05 IST

Shivamogga: Independent candidate K S Eshwarappa submitted a complaint to District Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, on Tuesday, demanding action against those who reportedly circulated fake messages and old videos on social media networking sites to misguide voters.

Earlier,  Eshwarappa told media persons that “incumbent MP and BJP nominee B Y Raghavendra and his supporters circulated old video and messages on Whatsapp to misguide voters that I backed out from the electoral fray and I am supporting him.”

Eshwarappa said Raghavendra and his supporters resorted to such cheap political strategy to misguide his supporters after realising that BJP would suffer defeat in the polls. This is a political conspiracy. Above all, this is against model code of conduct, he charged.

He said the old videos featuring him when he had extended support to BJP leader B Y Raghavendra during previous Lok Sabha polls had been circulated on social media to cheat voters. He also demanded suitable action against those circulated fake messages and videos on social media.

Published 07 May 2024, 23:05 IST
