Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kanhaiya Kumar says Manoj Tiwari 'absent' from northeast Delhi for last 10 years

New Delhi: Congress' North East Delhi candidate Kanhaiya Kumar on Monday alleged that BJP’s nominee Manoj Tiwari despite being an MP, has remained “absent” from his constituency for the majority of his two terms.

Kumar, during a campaign rally, said Tiwari and BJP have “fooled” the voters twice and will make the same old promises for the third time.

In videos posted on his official X handle, Kumar said, “I was talking to people (from the constituency) and they were saying that they have not seen their MP in the last 10 years.”

"I said don't worry. I will make sure you see your MP more times in 10 days than you have seen him in the past 10 years. I will bring the MP out on the street from his luxurious bungalow far away from where he is ignoring your problems."