Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kanhaiya trailing in Northeast Delhi

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari looks all set to retain the Northeast Delhi constituency as he has establsihed a considerbale lead of over 1 lakh over his nearest rival -- Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar.
In the run-up to the polls, both leaders -- originally from Bihar -- fiercely competed to win the seat which has a large Purvanchali population from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Kanhaiya Kumar had banked on ten years of anti-incumbency of Manoj Tiwari and claimed that Tiwari and BJP have “fooled” the voters twice and will make the same old promises for the third time.
Notably, Tiwari was the only one among seven seats in Delhi who was given a ticket by the saffron party in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.
In 2014, Tiwari won his first Lok Sabha election from the Northeast Delhi seat after defeating Aam Aadmi Party’s Anand Kumar by a margin of 1.44 lakh votes.
In 2019, Tiwar had defeated the former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit by 3.44 lakh votes while Kanhaiya, who contested the Begusarai seat of Bihar on a Communist Party of India ticket, was defeated by Giriraj Singh of the BJP.
