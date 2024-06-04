Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kanhaiya trailing in Northeast Delhi

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari looks all set to retain the Northeast Delhi constituency as he has establsihed a considerbale lead of over 1 lakh over his nearest rival -- Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

In the run-up to the polls, both leaders -- originally from Bihar -- fiercely competed to win the seat which has a large Purvanchali population from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Kanhaiya Kumar had banked on ten years of anti-incumbency of Manoj Tiwari and claimed that Tiwari and BJP have “fooled” the voters twice and will make the same old promises for the third time.