Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kapil Sibal issues checklist to verify 'EVM tampered or not' during counting on result day

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has said that he has made a checklist for all the parties and their counting agents with details of the control unit number, ballot unit number and VVPAT ID to assist them on counting day.

Sibal said that since people are saying that EVM machines might have been tampered with, he wanted to make sure that is not the case.

“Any machine can be tampered with; we aren’t saying that there is no trust. However, until the voter does not see that the vote they cast has been counted towards that candidate...It is only for this reason that we have given this,” Sibal said.

Sibal said that the control unit number, ballot unit number and VVPAT ID first must be matched.

“The time when the machine will be opened is written in a column. If there is any difference in this time then you will know that the machine has already been opened somewhere... The serial number of the control unit can also be matched by parties,” Sibal said.