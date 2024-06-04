Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Karan Bhushan Singh in the lead; SP candidate Bhagat Ram in 2nd place

Since 2009, BJP veteran Brij Bhushan Singh has won all the Lok Sabha elections in Kaiserganj (Uttar Pradesh) constituency. But, due to the alleged sexual harassment cases filed by women wrestlers, the BJP dropped Brij Bhushan Singh and named his youngest son Karan for the seat.

Currently, Karan, a political greenhorn, is leading with 65,930 votes, having secured 3,11,880 votes till now, maintaining his father’s legacy. His nearest rival, SP's Bhagat Ram, has managed to secure 2,45,950 votes so far, as per ECI data at 1:30 pm.

Karan is part of BJP strategy to maintain dominant Jat community equation in its favour.

1990-born Karan is the youngest son of Brij Bhushan Singh. He holds a law degree besides doing a business management course in Australia and is also a national-level double-trap shooter.