Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Karnataka BJP leader Malikayya Guttedar, Sharadha Shetty join Congress; Siddaramaiah, DKS present

The six-time MLA from Afzalpur in Kalaburagi has reportedly been upset over his brother Nithin Guttedar's induction into the BJP.
Last Updated 19 April 2024, 22:27 IST

Former minister Malikayya Guttedar joined Congress on Friday.

Guttedar, who was earlier with BJP, was inducted by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress president.

A former Afzalpur MLA, Guttedar vowed to help Congress win the Gulbarga Lok Sabha segment. A week ago, Guttedar’s brother Nitin Guttedar had joined BJP.

On the occasion, former Kumta MLA Sharadha Mohan Shetty also joined Congress by quitting BJP. Speaking on the occasion, Siddaramaiah said there is a “guarantee wave” in Karnataka. 

(Published 19 April 2024, 07:42 IST)
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnatakaD K ShivakumarSiddaramaiahmalikayya guttedarLok Sabha Elections 2024

