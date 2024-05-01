Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka BJP leaders assigned to campaign, poll duties in different states for other seats

New Delhi: In constituencies where polling is already done, the BJP has instructed its candidates to fan out to constituencies nationwide to mobilise support for party nominees in the upcoming phases.

On instructions from the party high command, Karnataka BJP leaders like Shobha Karanadlaje, C T Ravi, Brijesh Chowta, and K Sudhakar and some other leaders have been designated in states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana.

Sources in the Karnataka unit of the BJP said that senior party leader Ravi and Union Minister Karandlaje have been assigned to work in Uttar Pradesh.

Chikkaballapur BJP candidate K Sudhakar and Bommanahalli BJP MLA Satish Reddy have been given poll-related responsibilities in Telangana, and Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan will head to Rajampet in Andhra Pradesh.

Similarly, Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar will head to Maharashtra, and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya will soon be assigned for similar work.