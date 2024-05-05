Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka Congress files plaint with EC against BJP chief Nadda, others over social media post

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Sunday petitioned the Election Commission to initiate action against BJP’s national president JP Nadda, state president BY Vijayendra and the party’s social media in-charge Amit Malviya for posting a video that allegedly shows the Congress favouring Muslims in reservation policies.
The Congress said the BJP’s act will “provocate rioting and promote enmity between different religions” apart from “intimidating the members of the SC/ST community not to vote for a particular candidate”.
The complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer said the animated video posted on X by the official handle of the Karnataka BJP portrayed SC/ST and OBC communities as “eggs” in a nest.
The clip suggested that Rahul Gandhi was planting a big egg labelled as the Muslim community.
“It is projected as though the funds are being fed to the Muslim community, which then kicks the SC/ST and OBC communities out of the nest,” the complaint said, adding that the characters of Rahul and Siddaramaiah tried to suggest the Congress was favouring a particular religion.
“It is clear that this post by the BJP is to intimidate the members of the SC/ST community not to vote for the Congress by projecting that the funds reserved for them will be usurped by Muslims.”
The Congress further argued that the BJP has been seeking votes in the Lok Sabha elections by falsely accusing the party of including Muslims in the OBC category.
It has also filed a police complaint against Nadda, Malviya and Vijayendra.
