Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka Congress files plaint with EC against BJP chief Nadda, others over social media post

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Sunday petitioned the Election Commission to initiate action against BJP’s national president JP Nadda, state president BY Vijayendra and the party’s social media in-charge Amit Malviya for posting a video that allegedly shows the Congress favouring Muslims in reservation policies.

The Congress said the BJP’s act will “provocate rioting and promote enmity between different religions” apart from “intimidating the members of the SC/ST community not to vote for a particular candidate”.

The complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer said the animated video posted on X by the official handle of the Karnataka BJP portrayed SC/ST and OBC communities as “eggs” in a nest.

The clip suggested that Rahul Gandhi was planting a big egg labelled as the Muslim community.