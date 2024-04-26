Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka sees voting in 14 seats, voter turnout nearly 68%

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said there is no "Modi wave" in Karnataka, but there is one in favour of Congress government's guarantee schemes, as he claimed his party will win about 20 out of total 28 Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Asked as to how many seats the Congress will win out of 14 seats in the first phase, the chief minister said, "It cannot be said correctly as of now, as it is a secret ballot, but we will win majority seats."

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, said he has got reports that the party will win more than 20 seats in Karnataka.

"In the first phase, Congress will win 10 of the 14 seats that went to polls today. This is not astrological predictions; this is based on political acumen and data," he said.

Kumaraswamy said the outcome of the elections will be in favour of the NDA alliance, of which his party JD(S) is a part.

Long queues were seen at polling booths, as people, especially senior citizens and morning walkers came out to vote during the early hours since the voting began at 7 am.