Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kejriwal questions timing of arrest before polls in his Supreme Court plea

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has questioned before the Supreme Court the mode, manner, and timing of his arrest just before the Lok Sabha elections and after the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct, contending it was an unprecedented assault on the tenets of democracy based on free and fair elections and federalism.

In a rejoinder affidavit, he claimed his arrest spoke volumes about the arbitrariness of the ED, a central agency.

His written response contended his arrest is a “classic case of how the ruling party in the central government has misused the ED and PMLA to crush its biggest political opponent — Aam Aadmi Party and its leaders”.

"The arrest constitutes an unprecedented assault on the tenets of democracy based on free and fair elections and federalism, both of which form significant constituents of the basic structure of the Constitution. Being devoid of any cogent reason, ED is now raising frivolous and fictitious grounds for justifying my illegal arrest," read his response.

Kejriwal also claimed innocence in the entire Delhi liquor scam case.

He claimed there existed no proof or material demonstrating that the AAP received funds or advanced kickbacks from the South group, and utilising them in the Goa election campaign.

"Not a single rupee was traced back to the AAP, and the allegations put forth in this regard are devoid of any tangible evidence, rendering them vague, baseless without any corroboration,” he said.

During an election cycle when political activity is at its highest, the petitioner's illegal arrest has caused grave prejudice to his political party, and will provide the ruling party at the Centre an unjust upper hand in the ongoing elections, he contended.