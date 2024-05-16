Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Kejriwal's guarantee visible in Delhi's every house: AAP's Mahabal Mishra

Addressing the crowd, Mishra said, "Every voter is considering themselves as Arvind Kejriwal and people are very enthusiastic about removing the dictatorial government at the Centre. While on one hand BJP''s guarantees become jumlas'', Kejriwal''s guarantee is visible in every house."

AAP's MLAs, councillors, organization leaders, and workers are all working for the public, he said, adding whether it is an AAP MLA or MP, everyone is a 'common person'.