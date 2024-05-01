Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Khabardar Prime Minister...': Telangana CM Revanth Reddy dares PM Modi at Korutla poll rally

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the BJP would meet the "same fate of Razakars and Nizams" if they try to "intimidate or scare him".

Responding to Modi's utterances against him at an election rally, Revanth Reddy termed it as a fight between Telangana pride and Gujarat's dominance.

He also referred to the notices issued by Delhi police to appear before them in a purported doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Delhi police asked him to appear before them on May 1.

“Khabardar Prime Minister, if the BJP continues to use strong-arm methods, it will meet the fate that Nizams and Razakars had faced in the past. This is a fight between Telangana Pride and Gujarat dominance,” he said while addressing an election rally in Nizamabad's Korutla.