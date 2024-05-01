Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Khabardar Prime Minister...': Telangana CM Revanth Reddy dares PM Modi at Korutla poll rally

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the BJP would meet the "same fate of Razakars and Nizams" if they try to "intimidate or scare him".
Responding to Modi's utterances against him at an election rally, Revanth Reddy termed it as a fight between Telangana pride and Gujarat's dominance.
He also referred to the notices issued by Delhi police to appear before them in a purported doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Delhi police asked him to appear before them on May 1.
“Khabardar Prime Minister, if the BJP continues to use strong-arm methods, it will meet the fate that Nizams and Razakars had faced in the past. This is a fight between Telangana Pride and Gujarat dominance,” he said while addressing an election rally in Nizamabad's Korutla.
Stating that no one scare him as he was never afraid of cases. Reddy said, "I have the people of Telangana with me. About 50 lakh youths are there with me and ask them to defeat BJP."
Revanth Reddy also said that the BJP was scheming to scrap reservations and that was why it wanted to win more than 400 seats.
At a press conference later, Revanth Reddy said the then BJP government had appointed a commission with the underlying intention to abolish reservations and implement the agenda and ideology of RSS.
He further said that the committee had also given its report in 2002. “If not the Congress led UPA came to power in 2004 that committee's report would have been implemented and the reservations would have been abolished by the BJP government by now,” he added.
(Published 01 May 2024, 15:50 IST)