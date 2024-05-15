Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kharge says I.N.D.I.A. alliance 'ahead' in four phases

''In spite of the intimidation, the I.N.D.I.A. alliance is well ahead of the BJP in the first four phases....BJP is way behind us....we will form the next government at the Centre,'' the Congress president said.

He said that the ongoing election is a battle of ideology. ''On the one side are those who use religion to come to power and on the other hand are those who are fighting for the future of the poor and youth. Ours is a fight to save the Constitution,'' Kharge said.

The Congress leader also referred to the statements of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and said that the latter had talked about changing the Constitution to scrap reservation. ''Modi never contests the remarks of these leaders,'' he added.