Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Law student offers garland made of free bus tickets to Karnataka CM

Presenting the garland, Jayashree told Siddaramaiah, "Thanks to the Congress government's free travel scheme -Shakti scheme - implemented by you as the Chief Minister, I have been able to pursue my law course without any financial difficulty. Hence, I had kept all the free tickets and made a garland out of it. I have been waiting for an opportunity to present it to you. Learning about your visit to Arsikere on Monday, I came here with the garland to present it to you."

Jayashree also expressed her gratitude and received blessings from the CM.