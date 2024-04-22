Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Law student offers garland made of free bus tickets to Karnataka CM

Arsikere (Hassan dist): Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was in for a pleasant surprise, when he received a garland made of free bus tickets, during his election campaign in Arsikere town, Hassan district, on Monday.
M A Jayashree, a first year law student from Arsikere, presented the garland made of free bus tickets to the CM, who was campaigning for Congress candidate Shreyas Patel.
Garland made of bus tickets
Credit: By Special Arrangement
Presenting the garland, Jayashree told Siddaramaiah, "Thanks to the Congress government's free travel scheme -Shakti scheme - implemented by you as the Chief Minister, I have been able to pursue my law course without any financial difficulty. Hence, I had kept all the free tickets and made a garland out of it. I have been waiting for an opportunity to present it to you. Learning about your visit to Arsikere on Monday, I came here with the garland to present it to you."
Jayashree also expressed her gratitude and received blessings from the CM.
(Published 22 April 2024, 18:20 IST)