Lok Sabha elections 2024: List of all Phase 6 constituencies going to polls

As we approach the penultimate chapter of these elections, citizens of the country are eagerly awaiting for June 4 to finally discover the results of two months of voting.

May 25 will witness six states and two union territories go to polls. Citizens from Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir will decide the fate of 866 candidates vying for 58 seats.

The previous five phases took place on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20.

The first four phases of Lok Sabha saw a collective voter turnout of 66.95% and phase 5 of the elections recorded a voter turnout of 62.2%

Let's take a look at all the constituencies going to polls this time around.