


Lok Sabha elections 2024: List of all Phase 6 constituencies going to polls

May 25 will witness six states and two union territories going into polls.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 May 2024, 13:20 IST
As we approach the penultimate chapter of these elections, citizens of the country are eagerly awaiting for June 4 to finally discover the results of two months of voting.

May 25 will witness six states and two union territories go to polls. Citizens from Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir will decide the fate of 866 candidates vying for 58 seats.

The previous five phases took place on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20.

The first four phases of Lok Sabha saw a collective voter turnout of 66.95% and phase 5 of the elections recorded a voter turnout of 62.2%

Let's take a look at all the constituencies going to polls this time around.

1. Bihar

1. Gopalganj

2. Maharajganj

3. Paschim Champaran

4. Purvi Champaran

5. Sheohar

6. Siwan

7. Vaishali

8. Valmiki Nagar

Delhi

1. Chandni Chowk

2. East Delhi

3. New Delhi

4. North East

5. Delhi North

6. West Delhi

8. South Delhi

Haryana

1. Ambala

2. Bhiwani-Mahendragarh

3. Faridabad

4. Gurgaon

5. Hisar

6. Karnal

7. Kurukshetra

8. Sirsa

9. Sonipat

10. Rohtak

Jammu and Kashmir

1. Anantnag-Rajouri

Jharkhand

1. Dhanbad

2. Giridih

3. Jamshedpur

4. Ranchi

Odisha

1. Bhubaneswar

2. Cuttack

3. Dhenkanal

4. Keonjhar

5.Puri

6. Sambalpur

Uttar Pradesh

1. Allahabad

2. Ambedkar Nagar

3. Azamgarh

4. Basti

5. Bhadohi

6. Domariyaganj

7. Jaunpur

8. Lalganj

9.Machhlishahr

10. Phulpur

11. Pratapgarh

12. Sant Kabir Nagar

13. Shrawasti

14. Sultanpur

West Bengal

1. Bankura

2. Bishnupur

3. Ghatal

4. Jhargram

5. Kanthi

6. Medinipur

7. Purulia

8.Tamluk

Published 24 May 2024, 13:20 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

