Lok Sabha Elections 2024: List of constituencies going to polls in phase 3

The country prepares for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7. The heat rises as phase 3 of the polls is set to seal the fates of 94 constituencies, covering 10 states and two Union Territories (UT).

Several prominent political figures like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Dimple Yadav, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Supriya Sule, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury are to be seen contesting in phase 3 of the Lok Sabha polls.

Let's take a look at the complete list of constituencies from all the states, where voters will have the opportunity to exercise their franchise on May 7: