Lok Sabha Elections 2024: List of constituencies going to polls in phase 3

The second phase of the seven-part mega event will seal the fate of 94 constituencies, covering 10 states and two Union Territories.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 May 2024, 12:05 IST
Last Updated : 05 May 2024, 12:05 IST

The country prepares for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7. The heat rises as phase 3 of the polls is set to seal the fates of 94 constituencies, covering 10 states and two Union Territories (UT).

Several prominent political figures like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Dimple Yadav, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Supriya Sule, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury are to be seen contesting in phase 3 of the Lok Sabha polls.

Let's take a look at the complete list of constituencies from all the states, where voters will have the opportunity to exercise their franchise on May 7:

Assam

1. Dhubri

2. Kokrajhar

3. Barpeta

4. Guwahati

Bihar

1. Jhanjharpur

2. Supaul

3. Araria

4. Madhepura

5. Khagaria

Chhattisgarh

1.Surguja

2. Raigarh

3, Janjgir-Champa

4. Korba,

5. Bilaspur

6. Durg

7. Raipur

Goa

1. North Goa

2. South Goa

Gujarat

1. Kachchh

2. Banaskantha

3. Patan

4. Mahesana

5. Sabarkantha

6. Gandhinagar

7. Ahmedabad East

8. Ahmedabad West

9. Surendranagar

10. Rajkot

11. Porbandar

12. Jamnagar

13. Junagadh

14. Amreli

15. Bhavnagar

16. Anand

17. Kheda

18. Panchmahal

19. Dahod

20. Vadodara

21. Chhota Udaipur

22. Bharuch

23. Bardoli

24. Surat

25. Navsari

26. Valsad

Karnataka

1. Chikkodi

2. Belgaum

3. Bagalkot

4. Bijapur

5. Gulbarga

6. Raichur

7. Bidar

8. Koppal

9. Bellary

10. Haveri

11. Dharwad

12. Uttara Kannada

13. Davangere

14. Shimoga

Madhya Pradesh

1. Bhind

2. Bhopal

3. Guna

4. Gwalior

5. Morena

6. Rajgarh

7. Sagar

8. Vidisha

9. Betul

Maharashtra

1.Baramati,

2. Raigad

3. Osmanabad

4. Latur (SC)

5. Solapur (SC)

6. Madha

7. Sangli

8. Satara

9. Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg

10. Kolhapur

11. Hatkanangle

Uttar Pradesh

1. Sambhal

2. Hathras

3. Agra (SC)

4. Fatehpur Sikri

5. Firozabad

6. Mainpuri

7. Etah

8. Budaun

9. Aonla

10. Bareilly

West Bengal

1. Maldaha Uttar

2. Maldaha Dakshin

3. Jangipur

4. Murshidabad

Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu

1.Dadra and Nagar Haveli

2. Daman and Diu

Voting will not take place for Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat in phase 3 of the polls as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has postponed the polling to the sixth phase which is on May 25.

Published 05 May 2024, 12:05 IST
