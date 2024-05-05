Lok Sabha Elections 2024: List of constituencies going to polls in phase 3

The country prepares for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7. The heat rises as phase 3 of the polls is set to seal the fates of 94 constituencies, covering 10 states and two Union Territories (UT).
Several prominent political figures like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Dimple Yadav, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Supriya Sule, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury are to be seen contesting in phase 3 of the Lok Sabha polls.
Let's take a look at the complete list of constituencies from all the states, where voters will have the opportunity to exercise their franchise on May 7:
1. Dhubri
2. Kokrajhar
3. Barpeta
4. Guwahati
1. Jhanjharpur
2. Supaul
3. Araria
4. Madhepura
5. Khagaria
1.Surguja
2. Raigarh
3, Janjgir-Champa
4. Korba,
5. Bilaspur
6. Durg
7. Raipur
1. North Goa
2. South Goa
1. Kachchh
2. Banaskantha
3. Patan
4. Mahesana
5. Sabarkantha
6. Gandhinagar
7. Ahmedabad East
8. Ahmedabad West
9. Surendranagar
10. Rajkot
11. Porbandar
12. Jamnagar
13. Junagadh
14. Amreli
15. Bhavnagar
16. Anand
17. Kheda
18. Panchmahal
19. Dahod
20. Vadodara
21. Chhota Udaipur
22. Bharuch
23. Bardoli
24. Surat
25. Navsari
26. Valsad
1. Chikkodi
2. Belgaum
3. Bagalkot
4. Bijapur
5. Gulbarga
6. Raichur
7. Bidar
8. Koppal
9. Bellary
10. Haveri
11. Dharwad
12. Uttara Kannada
13. Davangere
14. Shimoga
1. Bhind
2. Bhopal
3. Guna
4. Gwalior
5. Morena
6. Rajgarh
7. Sagar
8. Vidisha
9. Betul
1.Baramati,
2. Raigad
3. Osmanabad
4. Latur (SC)
5. Solapur (SC)
6. Madha
7. Sangli
8. Satara
9. Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg
10. Kolhapur
11. Hatkanangle
1. Sambhal
2. Hathras
3. Agra (SC)
4. Fatehpur Sikri
5. Firozabad
6. Mainpuri
7. Etah
8. Budaun
9. Aonla
10. Bareilly
1. Maldaha Uttar
2. Maldaha Dakshin
3. Jangipur
4. Murshidabad
1.Dadra and Nagar Haveli
2. Daman and Diu
Voting will not take place for Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat in phase 3 of the polls as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has postponed the polling to the sixth phase which is on May 25.